Jackson more determined than ever after going undrafted

Lucky Jackson didn't hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft and is now looking to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

"It wasn't completely a shock, but I was expecting to get drafted," Jackson said.

The wide receiver capped off his final season on the hill with one of the best single-season receiving performances in Western Kentucky history. Jackson recorded 94 catches for 1,133 yards along with four touchdowns.Jackson's 94 receptions rank second all-time for WKU in a single season while his 1,133 receiving yards are fourth all-time in a single season on the hill.

"I'm just putting in as much work as I can just because I don't know when I may get a call or when the next opportunity will present itself," Jackson said. "I'm just making sure I'm in the best shape that I can be."

For Jackson, not being a drafted has set of a fire inside of him to go out and show NFL teams what he's capable of. The feeling of being overlooked is something that's driven Jackson from his time in high school.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder," Jackson said. "Just even going back to high school, coming to college I felt like I'm better than a two-star, better than just my only offer from Western Kentucky. So I've always had that approach."

As Jackson waits to hear from teams, he has been doing all that he can to stay ready for when an opportunity arises. Jackson said he's started training two or three times a day to stay active.

"I don't want to not be ready for it just because I'm getting complacent," Jackson said. "You know, everything's uncertain right now. So, I mean, everything could open back up next week and I don't want to not be ready for that."

Jackson's agent has stayed busy contacting NFL teams. His agent has been evaluating the rosters to determine which teams Jackson fits in with best. This is a potential benefit for undrafted free agents, having the opportunity to land with a team that gives them a better chance at success.

"If I was to get drafted by a team stocked up on receivers with few veterans then that might not be the best situation for me early on," Jackson said. "Going undrafted, my agent can kind of look and see what's the best opportunity for me to make a team."

Jackson finished his final season as the First Responder Bowl MYP and First Team All-Conference USA. The NFL is navigating uncharted territory and it is uncertain how the 2020 season may look. However, when given the opportunity, Jackson will no doubt be ready.