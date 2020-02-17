Jared Savage named C-USA Player of the Week

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- Jared Savage played a key role in the Hilltoppers' Texas sweep and his performance in those games has earned him the Conference USA Player of the Week Honor.
��: Congratulations to @WKUBasketball’s Jared Savage, #CUSAMBB Player of the Week presented by @towbrand! ��⁰— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) February 17, 2020
��1️⃣ | #TheCUSAWay pic.twitter.com/TeI4xOKyyR
Over the span of two games, Savage averaged 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 steals per game.
In WKU's 67-62 win over UTEP, Savage tallied 14 points for the Tops including four three-pointers as well as nine rebounds.
The Redshirt senior truly shined in Hilltoppers overtime win against UTSA. In the win, Savage delivered a season-high 24 points along with a career-high 16 rebounds.
In overtime, Savage knocked down a clutch three-pointer and a pair of free throws to help WKU come away with a victory.
The Tops host Charlotte this Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. for WKU's first matchup of Bonus Play.