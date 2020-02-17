Jared Savage named C-USA Player of the Week

Jared Savage played a key role in the Hilltoppers' Texas sweep and his performance in those games has earned him the Conference USA Player of the Week Honor.

Over the span of two games, Savage averaged 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

In WKU's 67-62 win over UTEP, Savage tallied 14 points for the Tops including four three-pointers as well as nine rebounds.

The Redshirt senior truly shined in Hilltoppers overtime win against UTSA. In the win, Savage delivered a season-high 24 points along with a career-high 16 rebounds.

In overtime, Savage knocked down a clutch three-pointer and a pair of free throws to help WKU come away with a victory.

The Tops host Charlotte this Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. for WKU's first matchup of Bonus Play.