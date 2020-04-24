Jessica Barber named new head coach of Lady Gator Golf

Greenwood High School is excited to announce Jessica Barber as the new head coach of Lady Gator Golf.

Coach Barber is a 2003 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2008 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Textiles, Apparel, and Merchandising. She was a four-year golf letterman at Greenwood and worked as an intern for American Junior Golf Association in 2004.

Coach Barber currently serves Mortgage Loan Originator at the German American Bank in Franklin, KY.

"I am so excited to come back to my alma mater and coach on the same team I played on and to be able to share my love of the game and work with a team of incredibly talented, motivated young women and their families," said Barber.