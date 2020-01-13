John Petett back as Monroe County Head Football Coach

After spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach, John Petett is back at the helm for Monroe County football.

The Falcons announced Petett as head coach on Monday afternoon.

"I've been out of it as the head coach for four years," Petett said. " The fire is always there so I'm excited to be back."

Petett has been a part of Monroe County football for 29 years as a player and coach. Petett served as the head coach for the Falcons football program from 2004-2015.

"I have nothing but pride and amazing respect for the Falcon football program here," Petett said.

Petett had spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach under Billy Joe Murphy. Murphy stepped down as head coach in December.

The Falcons finished 5-6 in 2019.