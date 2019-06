Warren East's Katie Gardner has been named 2019's Kentucky Miss Softball.

Gardner leads the state in strikeouts (321) and wins (30). Gardner is also 5th in the state with an ERA of 0.74 and sits at 20th in the state with 171.1 innings pitched.

Gardner is now the 4th player from the 4th Region to win this award.

Warren East will face Ashland Blazer in the quarterfinals of the State Softball Tournament on Friday, June 14 in Lexington.