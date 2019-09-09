Kicker Cory Munson Named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

Kicker Cory Munson was named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday. The freshman connected on field goals of 44 and 19 yards in the second half, which ultimately ended up being the difference in WKU's 20-14 victory at FIU to begin the 2019 C-USA season.

Overall, Munson went 2-for-2 in field goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries for eight points scored, had 3-of-4 kickoffs go into the end zone for touchbacks and perfectly executed a surprise onside kick in the first half to get the ball back to the Hilltoppers. The Warner Robins, Ga., native is currently only 1-of-11 true freshmen starting kickers on FBS teams.

Munson is the first WKU player to be named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week since returner Kylen Towner, when he returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and added a 32-yard punt return later in the Hilltoppers' 60-6 victory at Marshall on Nov. 26, 2016.

He is the first WKU football player to earn C-USA weekly recognition of any kind since quarterback Mike White completed 39-of-54 passes for 485 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Hilltoppers' 41-38 triple-overtime win against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 17, 2017.

At Northside High School, Munson kicked for Eagles' head coach Kevin Kinsler. As a junior, made 17-of-23 field goals, including a program-record 59-yarder, which was the longest in the state that season. Also had 27 touchbacks on 52 kickoffs and averaged 41.1 yards on 54 punts, including a long of 71. He was rated as a three-star with an 81 composite score by 247Sports, ranking 5th nationally as a kicker, and earned a five-star rating from Chris Sailer Kicking.