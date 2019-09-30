Kyle Bailey, Cory Munson Named C-USA Players of the Week

WKU Football junior linebacker Kyle Bailey and freshman kicker Cory Munson were each named Conference USA Players of the Week, as was announced on Monday.

Bailey was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week, while Munson was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Week, with both players making key contributions in the Hilltoppers’ 20-13 victory over defending league champion UAB on Saturday, Sept. 28.

A major component in holding the Blazers to a season-low 13 points, Bailey collected seven tackles in the contest, including a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss. The Carrollton, Ga., native also caused two of UAB’s four turnovers in the matchup, recording a career-high two interceptions in the game. Bailey’s performance was the first two-interception game by a Hilltopper since Nick Holt on Nov. 27, 2015, in a 49-28 win over Marshall. The two-pick effort was also just the third of the season among C-USA defenders.

Munson, who has now earned two C-USA Special Team Player of the Week honors through the first five weeks of the season, continued his strong start to his freshman campaign against the Blazers. The Warner Robins, Ga., native went 2-for-2 on field goals in the contest, connecting on attempts of 28 and 35 yards. Munson also connected on both of his extra-point attempts, finishing the game with eight total points scored, the most of any C-USA kicker in Week 5. The freshman is now 4-for-4 on field goal attempts through two conference contests, and a perfect 11-for-11 on extra-point tries for the season.

Along with Southern Miss returner Jaylond Adams, Munson is one of only two players in C-USA with multiple Player of the Week honors through the early stretch of the season. He is the first Hilltopper to accomplish that feat since 2016 when punt returner Nacarius Fant captured two Special Teams Player of the Week awards.

The Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-0 C-USA) will continue league play in Week 6, traveling to Norfolk, Va., to face Old Dominion at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 5.