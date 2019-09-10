Kyle Fourtenbary Named Honorable Mention John Mackey TE of the Week

Tight end Kyle Fourtenbary was named honorable mention John Mackey Tight End of the Week, it was announced on Tuesday. The junior caught five passes for a career-high 74 yards in WKU's 20-14 victory at FIU to begin the Conference USA season.

Fourtenbary – who was listed as 1-of-60 FBS players on the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List prior to the season – had receptions of 22, four, 10, 10 and 28 yards from quarterback Steven Duncan, all five of which went for first downs.

It was the fourth time in the Opelika, Ala., native's career that he caught five or more passes in a game, and the 28-yard reception tied for the second-longest during his Hilltopper career. He now had 50 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns since his collegiate debut in 2017.

Former Hilltoppers honored by the John Mackey Award include:

Mik'Quan Deane, who was a John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List member in 2018, before he had 44 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns.

Deon Yelder, who was named John Mackey Tight End of the Week on Oct. 14, 2017, when he had seven receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown in WKU's 45-14 victory vs. Charlotte. Yelder was also named Honorable Mention Tight End of the Week twice during his senior year, when he had 52 receptions for 688 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tyler Higbee, who was a John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List member in 2015, before he had 38 receptions for 563 yards and eight touchdowns. Higbee was named John Mackey Tight End of Week on Sept. 3, 2015, when he had four receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown in WKU's 14-12 victory at Vanderbilt.

Mitchell Henry, who was a John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List member in 2014, before he had 32 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns. Henry was named John Mackey Tight End of the Week on Sept. 13, 2014, when he had seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in WKU's 50-47 triple-overtime loss at Middle Tennessee.

Jack Doyle, who was a John Mackey Award Semifinalist in 2012, when he had 53 receptions for 566 yards and five touchdowns. Doyle was named John Mackey Tight End of the Week on Oct. 6, 2011, when he had six receptions for 100 yards in WKU's 36-33 double-overtime victory at Middle Tennessee.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by tight ends during the active season. The John Mackey Award is a member of the NCFAA which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 23 awards boast over 745 years of tradition-selection excellence.