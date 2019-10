In the first round of the Girls' 4th Region Tournament, the Bowling Green Lady Purples took down the Lady Scotties of Glasgow 3-0. Haley Stevens finished with two goals for Bowling Green, while teammate Emma Bridges also scored.

The Greenwood Lady Gators beat the Logan County Lady Cougars 10-0. Anna Drexel would finish with a hat trick.

Bowling Green will now face Franklin-Simpson in the semifinals on Tuesday while Greenwood will play Barren County.