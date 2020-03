The Russell County Lady Lakers rallied in the second half to defeat the Glasgow Lady Scotties in the opening round of the 4th Region Tournament.

Star Marcum led the Lady Lakers with 16 points including a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to give Russell County a 38-36.

Dynasti Page finished with 17 points for Glasgow.

Russell County will now face Bowling Green in semifinals on Friday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m.