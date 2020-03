In a rematch of last season 4th Region title game, Bowling Green got their revenge against Barren County as the Lady Purples took down the defending champs 58-48.

The Lady Purples are now headed to their second Sweet 16 in three years under head coach Calvin Head.

Bowling Green will face the Region 16 champion, Russell, in the state tournament on Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena in Lexington.