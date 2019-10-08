Lady Purples rally to defeat Spartans, advance to district championship game

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Bowling Green Lady Purples would erase a 3-0 deficit by scoring four goals in the 11 minutes to defeat South Warren 4-3.

Bowling Green will now face Greenwood in the 14th District championship match on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 pm.

 
