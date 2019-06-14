Lady Raiders Advance To State Semifinal

Lexington, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Warren East Lady Raiders defeated the Ashland Blazer Kittens 8-1 on Friday to advance to the state semifinals.

Warren East will face the Central Hardin Lady Bruins on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (CT).

The Lady Raiders lost to the Lady Bruins 5-4 in nine innings back on May 13.

 