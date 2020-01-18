Lady Tops Hold off 49ers

The Lady Tops held off a late surge by the Charlotte 49ers, coming away with a 60-56 victory Saturday afternoon.

The win puts WKU back into the win column after suffering a loss to Old Dominion on Thursday. The Lady Tops are now 11-6 and 3-3 in Conference USA and ranks sixth in the league standings.

WKU led 43-35 heading into the fourth quarter but Charlotte would pull within three in the final minutes. The 49ers would miss a layup with 11 seconds remaining that would've pulled Charlotte within three. Sherry Porter would ice the game for the Lady Tops by splitting a pair of free throws.

Raneem Elgedawy and Meral Abdelgawad led WKU with 14 points each. Elgedawy also collected nine rebounds for the Lady Tops as well. Dee Givens tallied seven points, nine rebounds, four steals while Whitney Creech finished with eight points, four assists, and three rebounds.

WKU outrebounded Charlotte 40-33. The Lady Tops are now 9-0 on the season when outrebounding their opponents.

WKU will be back in action on Saturday, January 25 in a road match against the Marshall Thundering Herd.