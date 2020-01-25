Late offensive spark pushes Lady Tops past Marshall

The WKU Women's Basketball team capped off a three-game road trip with a 74-65 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington.

The Lady Topps trailed the Herd 58-52 with just over six minutes left in the ball game. WKU would proceed to outscore Marshall 20-7 in those final minutes to lift the Lady Tops over the Herd.

WKU improves to 12-6 this season and 4-3 in Conference USA.

Dee Givens and Raneem Elgedawy each finished with a double-double for the Lady Tops. Givens had 24 points and 11 rebounds while Elgedawy tallied 19 points and 13 boards.

Whitney Creech also added 15 points for WKU and Meral Abdelgawad had 12 points.

WKU will now be at home for five of their next seven games. The Lady Tops play host to Flordia Atlantic on Thursday, January 30, tipping off at 6:00 p.m.

