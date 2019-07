Scores from the semifinals of the Little League State Tournament in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

10-Year-Old Division:

Warren County South---18

North Oldham---0

WCS will face Ashland in the state championship on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. CT.

12-Year-Old Division:

Bowling Green East---21

Russell Flatwoods---1

BG East will play for the state championship Thursday at 5:00 p.m. CT.