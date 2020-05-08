Little League Baseball, youth sports set to return

Youth sports will be able to resume play of June 15 as a part of Governor Andy Beshear's phase two of reopening the state of Kentucky.

"I think if anything it was the first positive thing our players have had to grasp on to," said Chris Cohron, the President of the Bowling Green East Litle League team. "I think they're excited at the prospect of getting back on the field."

The decision to allow youth sports, like little league baseball, give players, coaches, and parents a specific date to look ahead to. Up until now, little league players were left wondering if they would get an opportunity to play this season.

"I'm happy because now we know we have hope," Jackson Lee, a member of BG East said. "I'll get to play my last year of little league."

Recently, the Little League World Series was canceled for the first time in its history. While it doesn't make up for the losing out on the opportunity to make the world series, coaches and players are eager to get back on the diamond.

"I think for them it is overcoming the disappointment from the Little League World Series and Great Lakes Regional being canceled," Cohron said.

"I'm looking forward the most to play with the people down at BG East," said Landon Gilbert, a member for BG East. "Just being able to play baseball in general."

There will be plenty of work to do between now and June 15 in preparation for the season starting. Before players return to the field, teams will need to implement certain precautions for the safety of the players.

"We want to make sure things are done as uniformly as possible throughout the state to make sure the safety of the players is assured," Cohron said.

"You know I think there are easy ways for us to adapt the game to make sure there's as little contact as possible," said Jef Goodnight, a coach for BG East.

If things go according to plan, youth sports will be allowed to resume on June 15. Little league coaches will likely hold around 10 practices before teams begin playing games.