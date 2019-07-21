Little League State Tournament Results: Day 2

By  | 
Posted:

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WBKO) --- Results from the second day of the little league baseball state tournament in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

10-Year-Old Division:

Warren County South---10
Letcher County---0

12-Year-Old Division:

Bowling Green East---11
Belfry---o

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus