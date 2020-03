The Logan County Lady Cougars held on in the final seconds to take down the Metcalfe County Lady Hornets 53-50 in the opening round of the 4th Region Tournament.

The Lady Cougars were led by Kennedy Nichols 17 points, while Lady Hornet Jaycie Harper finished with 19.

Logan County will now face Barren County in the 4th Region semifinals on Friday, March 6 at 7:45 p.m.