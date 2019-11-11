Lucky Jackson Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

In the midst of a career season and climbing the all-time WKU Football charts in the process, senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson gained national recognition on Monday morning, when he was added to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. announced. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football.

Jackson ranks second in Conference USA with 62 receptions and leads the league with 839 yards. On the national scope, he ranks tied for 13th in FBS in receptions and stands alone in 17th in yards.

Jackson is 1-of-73 overall players on the watch list, and 1-of-69 wide receivers listed for the award that recognizes the best FBS receiver at any position. The Lexington native is only 1-of-6 C-USA receivers on the watch list, including 1-of-2 (Austin Watkins of UAB) who has been added based on his in-season performance.

After starting the 2019 campaign with only 25 receptions for 263 yards and zero touchdowns through the first six games, Jackson exploded for three consecutive 100-yard games over the next three weeks. In those games against Charlotte (five receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown), Marshall (16 receptions for 168 yards) and Florida Atlantic (nine receptions for 194 yards and 1 touchdown), Jackson tallied 30 catches for 503 yards and two scores.

Jackson's 16 catches at Marshall established a new WKU all-time record, eclipsing Jay Davis' mark of 15 that had stood since 1969. The next week, Jackson's 194 yards against the Owls matched Taywan Taylor's performance in the 2016 C-USA Championship Game for the fourth-best single-season receiving mark in program history.

For his career on The Hill, Jackson has moved into third on the all-time Hilltopper charts in both receptions (177) and yards (2,386). Nicholas Norris' marks of 194 receptions and 3,091 yards are second.

Jackson is the first Hilltopper to be recognized on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List since both Taylor and Norris in 2016. Taylor, who had 98 receptions for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, was announced as 1-of-10 semifinalists that year, and Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook ultimately won the award.

The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.

The correlation between Biletnikoff Award winners and stardom in the National Football League is nearly uniformly consistent. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, the late Terry Glenn, and Larry Fitzgerald.