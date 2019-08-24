Mason Cup: Day 2

The Mason Cup continued Saturday for day two of the event, as 30 of the top junior golfers in the world played 36 holes.

The second of the Mason Cup was split into two matches, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The format of the first match was four-ball. Under the four-ball format, two golfers are partnered with each other and play their own ball throughout the course. However, at each hole, the score that is taken for the team is the better score of the two golfers.

The second match featured an alternate shot format. the players were put in boy, girl teams, but only used one golf ball. The players would take turns playing the strokes.

The final day of the Mason Cup will feature an 18 hole singles round on Sunday, August 25.