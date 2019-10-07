Matthews Earns Second C-USA Offensive Player of the Week Nod

For the second time this season, sophomore middle hitter, Lauren Matthews took home the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week award. Matthews' out-of-this-world play during week six helped WKU Volleyball extend its win streak to 13-straight matches as the Tops downed Middle Tennessee and Marshall.

The Indianapolis native racked up 38 kills on a scorching .621 hitting percentage as WKU pushed its C-USA record to a perfect 3-0 mark. As if 5.43 kills per set wasn't enough, she also added 1.29 blocks per set for 6.14 points per set, helping the Lady Toppers improve to 17-1 on the season.

Embracing the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry on Friday night, Matthews' registered 21 kills on 30 swings for a .633 hitting clip to go along with seven block assists. She then followed that up with a 17-kill performance on 28 errorless swings for a .607 hitting percentage in Sunday’s sweep of Marshall. With back-to-back .600+ hitting percentage outings over the weekend, Matthews now owns six .600+ showings on the 2019 campaign.

WKU Volleyball has now seen a Lady Topper earn recognition from Conference USA all six weeks of distribution in 2019 and is the only team to do so. The Red and White’s versatility is clear as WKU is also the only team to earn each of the four awards. The Tops now own nine weekly awards through the six weeks of laurels.

WKU will play seven of its next nine matches on the road, returning to Diddle Arena on Sunday, Oct. 20 against UTSA. Until then, the Lady Toppers will go on the road to Florida Atlantic and FIU this upcoming weekend.