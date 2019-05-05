Maximum Security gets disqualified, Country House wins Kentucky Derby

For a brief moment, Maximum Security was the winner of the Kentucky Derby, but upon further review, the winning horse would be on the wrong side of history.

Maximum Security led virtually the entire race, finishing first. However, Flavien Prat, the jockey for Country House, filed a rider's objection, claiming Maximum Security veered from his path.

After a long process of review, the objection was upheld, which lead to Maximum Security's disqualification.

Maximum Security's disqualification marks the first time in the history of the Kentucky Derby that the horse who finished the race first was disqualified.

After the disqualification, Country House was crowned the winner of the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby.