Middle Schools use Game to Promote Awareness to Become an Organ Donor

Moss Middle School held a pair of volleyball matches with Bowling Green Junior High Thursday night, September 5. Only for these matches, the final score was not the focus of the night.

Instead, the two teams made the evening about promoting and raising awareness for organ donating.

"Everybody does the pink out games for cancer which are great," said Kevin Harrod, Moss Middle School's volleyball coach. "But we're doing something different in doing it about donating an organ and being an organ donor."

Organ donating is a topic that hits close to home for Harrod. As he is an organ donor himself and donated a kidney to Becky Grise 9 months ago. Grise was in attendance at Thursday's event and thought it was truly special.

"It's awesome," Grise said. "It's awesome that they chose to do organ donation, to raise money for the awareness and everything. It can't get better than this.

During the games, players on both teams wore green and blue ribbons in their hair and on their shoes. The colors green and blue represent organ donating.

Those in attendance on Thursday had the opportunity to donate to Trust for Life, Kentucky's organ donor program.

"We raise awareness and funds throughout the state of Kentucky that go to this program," Brandi Duvall, the Circuit Court Clerk for Warren County. "Those funds are used education and promoting awareness for organ donation."

The message Harrod wanted to get across Thursday night was a simple one, sign up and become a donor.

"It is ok to sign the back of that driver's license," Bowling Green Junior High volleyball coach Magen Miller said. "You have the opportunity to save a life by doing that."

Harrod said you can't take any of your organs when you leave this world, so why not give them to someone who needs them.