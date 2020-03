The Bowling Green Purples are going to their seventh straight 4th Region Championship game after defeating the Logan County Cougars 64-52.

The player of the game for the Purples was senior Dorian Morrison who finished with 23 points, leading all scorers.

Bowling Green will now face the Warren Central Dragons in the 4th Region Championship game with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The Purples and Dragons tipoff from Diddle Arena Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.