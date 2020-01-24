NFL player Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) --- NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail.

The wide receiver had to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. He also can’t have guns.

Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. Hollywood police say Brown didn’t want to pay the $4,000 bill.

Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

