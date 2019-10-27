No. 23 WKU Wins 19th-Straight with Sweep at Charlotte

WKU Volleyball notched its second sweep of the weekend and 17th of the season with Sunday’s three-set victory at Charlotte. The 23rd-ranked Lady Toppers saw a trio of players record double-digit kills en route to the victory. Nadia Dieudonne matched the 2019 NCAA three-set match record with 49 assists in the win as WKU is now 23-1 overall and has won its last 19 matches.

“I didn’t feel like we were very locked in today which is tough on the back end of a C-USA road trip,” head coach Travis Hudson shared. “We found a way to grind out the win though. Charlotte is always a tough, well-coached opponent and today was no different. We’re glad to get the win.”

Along with its 23-1 record, the Red and White are off to the best start in program history and continue to add to it. WKU is now 9-0 in Conference USA matches as well. Charlotte fell to 13-12 overall and 2-6 in league play with the loss.

WKU struck first to open the match but Charlotte would be the first to double digits by the slimmest of margins. The sides would trade points to an 11-11 tie before WKU used a 5-0 run to force a 49er timeout. WKU pushed out to a 21-13 advantage before the Tops closed it out with a 25-17 first-set victory.

Set two action saw the sides even out to a 4-4 tie before WKU ran off four-straight points. A Charlotte attack error gave the Lady Toppers a 10-5 advantage but the 49ers would respond and knot the set at 14-14. From there, WKU would score the next four points to create separation. Paige Briggs’ 12th kill of the day secure the 25-20 set two win and gave the Tops a 2-0 lead in the match.

Through two frames, Briggs tallied 12 kills and 10 digs to secure her 11th double-double outing of the season.

Out of the break, the sides played the closest set of the day. Charlotte led early before WKU responded to be the first to double digits at 10-8. The 49ers stuck around as WKU snuck closer to securing the sweep but WKU would ultimately claim the set 25-20.

Lauren Matthews and Briggs each finished with 15 kills while Kayland Jackson added 12. Sophia Cerino added eight more strikes in addition to a pair of service aces, bringing her season total to 57.

Logan Kael matched her season-best 18 digs while Briggs (12) and Emma Kowalkowski (11) joined her in double digits. WKU out-dug the 49ers 63-44 while limiting the hosts to a .189 hitting clip.

The WKU offense worked at a .315 clip led by a .407 rate from Matthews. Over the final two sets, the sophomore 12 kills against just one error.

Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the Hilltopper offense to its 14th match of hitting at a .300 or better clip. The junior transfer racked up 49 helpers – matching the most in a three-set match across the NCAA this season. She added seven digs and a block in the win.

NEXT TIME OUT:

WKU Volleyball will return home this coming weekend for one of its three remaining home matches. UTEP will visit the town for a Friday night contest with the first serve scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. There will not be a pre-match Chalk Talk with Coach Hudson for the match.