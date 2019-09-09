Panthers Introduce Carlos Quarles as New Boys Basketball Coach

Russellville High School is proud to name Carlos Quarles as the new Boys Head Basketball Coach.

Coach Quarles currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Russellville High School and is in his third year working in the Russellville Independent School System.

Coach Qualres, prior to being named Head Coach, has worked as an

Assistant Coach for both the RHS Football and Basketball Programs for the past two years.

Coach Quarles came to RHS in 2017 after teaching and coaching from 2007-2017 at Warren Central High School. During his time as an Assistant Basketball Coach at Warren Central Coach Quarles was a part of three 14th District Championship teams and three Regional Championships.

Coach Quarles is a graduate of Hopkinsville High School where he was a standout athlete which would lead him to Western Kentucky University where he played football for the Hilltoppers and earned a degree in Physical Education. He later earned his Masters and Rank I in Educational Administration from WKU as well.

Coach Quarles replaces Rex Booth who served as RHS Boy Basketball Coach for the past two seasons. During his two years at RHS, Coach Booth was 15-36 and leaves behind a collection of young talent. Coach Booth left RHS to become the Principal of the Edmonson Co. 5th-6th Grade Center.

