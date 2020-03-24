Paralympian reacts to Olympic postponement

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday the 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be postponed to 2021.

The news of the games being pushed back was disappointing but understandable for many athletes.

Abby Dunkin, a member of the United States Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team, said she believes postponing the games was the right call.

"Whatever the IOC stands by is what we will stand by and agree with and abide by," Dunkin said. "It's definitely a heartbreaker but at the end of the day it's bigger than sport."

Dunkin was preparing for her second Paralympic Games after winning gold in Rio back in 2016.

Dunkin knows the decision of postponement was made with the focus on a multitude of people, not just athletes.

"It's something that's not only going to affect us as athletes but those that are officials or staff or coaches or fans that were coming to watch," Dunkin said. "So I think it's a safer option for everyone involved."

The next steps for the IOC will be setting a new date for the Olympic games as well as Olympic qualifying meets.