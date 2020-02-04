Porter out for Lady Tops next two games

The Lady Tops will be a little short-handed in this weekend's road matches against Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss, as Junior Sherry Porter is ruled out.

Head women's basketball coach Greg Collins announced Tuesday that Porter is dealing with an MCL injury she suffered against FIU on Saturday.

"She's doing rehab and everything she can to get back as soon as she can," Collins said.

There is currently no timetable on Porter's return. She will miss at least the next two games for WKU. Collins said the team will reevaluate Porter's injury week to week.

"She wants to be out there," Collins said. "We want her out there, but right now it's just week by week."

As far as filling in for Porter, Collins said he'll look to some other players but it will ultimately come down to an overall team effort.

"For us, the strength of this team is the team," Collins said. "We need everyone to fill in that space."

WKU will face Louisiana Tech this Thursday before taking on Southern Miss on Saturday.

The Lady Tops are 14-6 this season and 6-3 in Conference USA. WKU is currently on a four-game winning streak.