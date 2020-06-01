Nashville Predators sponsoring blood drive in Bowling Green

The Nashville Predators have teamed up with the American Red Cross to sponsor eight blood drives, including one in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The drive is Monday, June 1 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University Plaza and Sloan Convention Center. Those who wish to donate can register either through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online at this website​ and use sponsor code PREDS19. The drive is also taking walk-ins. Donors will have their temperatures checked and must wear a mask before taking part in the drive.

"We do need healthy people to donate," said Janice Prochaska, an account manager for the American Red Cross. "We have amazing hospitals, one of them being the Med Center. The need for blood is great. We're in our summer shortage where there are no schools. So we really need help."

Donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators' T-shirt. Everyone that donates will be entered for the chance to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be selected from each drive.

"They save lives and the Predators make it a little more fun," said Prochaska. "It's nice to save a life but you come in and you get the excitement. Everybody's interested in the Predators. They might be helping a cancer patient but they're also getting great gear."

Several other local blood drives will be taking place soon. Tuesday, June 2, a drive will be going on at the Medical Center in Franklin, Kentucky. First Baptist Church will hold a drive on June 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Bowling Green Medical Center has a blood drive happening on June 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On June 8, the Walmart at 150 Walton Avenue in Bowling Green will host a drive from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.