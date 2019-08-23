ProRehab's Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville

The Patriots of Allen County-Scottsville enter the 2019 season coming off a 6-5 record last year.

ACS football head coach Brad Hood will be entering his 14th season leading the Patriots.

The Patriots may not be as athletic this year after losing a large number of seniors from last year's class, but coach Hood believes his team will have more size in 2019 than ACS has had in the past.

"So far, the attitude with this bunch has been really good," Hood said. "And the work ethic has been really good."

Senior Keynen Cox believes one of the biggest differences between last year's team and the current group is the work ethic.

"You can tell how serious we are in the weight room compared to last year," Cox said.

"We've all just grown up and matured and started being leaders on the field," said senior Seth Byrd.

The emphasis for the Patriots heading into the upcoming season has been just to find improvement each day.

"Just get better every day," Hood said. "And come in the next day with new expectations and new goals to reach."

The Patriots open their season against Elizabethtown in the Scottie Bowl on August 23.