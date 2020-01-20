Purples take down Dragons for 12th straight win

The Bowling Green took down district rival Warren Central 79-62 in a rematch of last year's 4th Region Championship.

The win gave the Purples their 12th straight victory and improved to 15-3.

Isaiah Mason led Bowling Green with 19 points.

The Dragons fall to 11-6 this season. Leading Warren Central was Dre Boyd, who finished with 20 points.

Bowling Green will face Christian County on Tuesday, January 21 before a district matchup against Warren East on January 24.

As for Warren Central, the Dragons will take on South Warren in a district contest on January 21 followed by Greenwood on the 24th.