The regular-season finale didn't as planned for the Purples fell to the Ballard Bruins 78-60 in Louisville.

The Purples finish the regular season with a record of 22-7.

Next up:

Bowling Green will face Greenwood in the 14th District Tournament on Wednesday, February 26. The Purples and Gators tipoff at 7:30 p.m. from South Warren High School.