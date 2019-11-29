Purples shutout by Colonels

Park Hills, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Bowling Green Purples' season came to an end in the state semifinals after a 28-0 loss to the Covington Catholic Colonels.

Friday's semifinal was the first time Bowling Green had been shutout since the 2014 region title game.

The Purples end the season 9-4.

 
