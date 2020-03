The Bowling Green Purples took down the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots 78-46 to advance to the 4th Region Semifinals.

Isaiah Mason, Conner Cooper, Jaxon Banks, Turner Buttry, and Dorian Morrison all finished in double figures for Bowling Green. Mason and Cooper led the Purples with 15 points.

Mason Shirley tallied 14 points for the Patriots.

Bowling Green will now face Logan County on Monday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m.