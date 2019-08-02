Qsar Homers Twice in 5-1 Win Over Dragons

Jordan Qsar blasted two home runs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons in the series finale on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. The Hot Rods improve to 24-16 in the second half and 63-47 overall ahead of a four-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts, beginning on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CDT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green took an early lead against Dragons starter Jhon De Jesus thanks to some key two-out hitting. After Ford Proctor and Jonathan Aranda both grounded out to second, Erik Ostberg lined a double to right and scored on Ruben Cardenas’ RBI single to center on the ninth pitch of his at-bat, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Dragons went to the bullpen in the third with Andrew McDonald taking the mound in relief, but Cardenas struck again. Aranda worked a one-out walk and Ostberg flew out to left for the second out of the inning. Cardenas doubled to right, plating Aranda to extend the Hot Rods lead to 2-0.

Qsar added a run in the fourth against McDonald with a long ball. After Chris Betts walked and was doubled up on a ground ball off the bat of Roberto Alvarez, Qsar stepped up and belted his fifth home run of the season to right-center field. The long-ball game the Hot Rods a 3-0 advantage.

Dayton got a run back in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Miller Hogan. After securing his seventh strikeout of the game, Juan Martinez drove the first pitch of his at-bat over the left-field fence, cutting the Hot Rods lead to two. Martinez’s sixth blast of the season made it a 3-1 game.

Qsar muscled up again in the eighth to give the Hot Rods a pair of insurance runs against Dragons reliever Adrian Rodriguez. Grant Witherspoon led off with a walk and went to second when Betts grounded out to first. Witherspoon stole third and Qsar drove his second homer of the night over the right-center field wall to make it a 5-1 game.

Hogan (3-3) allowed one run on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over five innings in a winning effort. Alan Strong earned a hold after holding Dayton to two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings and two strikeouts in relief. Nick Sprengel hurled a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out one.

Notes: Qsar’s two-homer game is the sixth by a Hot Rods hitter this year… It’s the first since Betts did it on May 27… Qsar joins Betts (who did it twice), Wander Franco, Connor Hollis, and Kaleo Johnson with two-homer games in 2019… It’s the second two-home run game of Qsars career… The other: August 2, 2018, against the Danville Braves (Appalachian League)… Hogan tied a career-high with seven strikeouts… Cardenas extended his hit streak to four games… That streak spans every game he’s been in the lineup for the Hot Rods… He also had his 23rd multi-hit game of the season and first with Bowling Green… The Hot Rods have hit 10 long balls in the fourth inning this season… BG has 15tr homers against Dayton, more than any other team… The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday to begin a four-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts… It’s another Funtastic Saturday to begin the homestand, with specialty giveaways and entertainment… It’s “Big Daddy” night at Bowling Green Ball and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Hot Rods hat… After the conclusion of Saturday’s game there will be a fireworks display presented by Norton Children’s Hospital… The Hot Rods will send RHP Easton McGee (7-3, 3.75) to the mound against Lansing RHP Juan De Paula (3-5, 9.48) to begin the series… Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM and the Hot Rods Radio Network on the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps, available for smartphone.