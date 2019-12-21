Raiders beat Colonels in Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic

By  | 
Posted:

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Warren East Raiders defeated the Caverna Colonels 85-60 in the Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic.

The win gave the Raiders their first victory of the season.

The Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic will conclude on Monday, December 23.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus