Russellville's Tanisha Hampton signs Letter of Intent with Campbellsville University

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- Russellville's Tanisha Hampton signed her letter of intent to cheer collegiately next season for the Tigers of Campbellsville University.

Hampton has competed in multiple sports as well as shined academically during her time at Russellville High School.

 
