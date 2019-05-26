Sargent Makes Cut to Final Round of NCAA Championships

Billy Tom Sargent’s unprecedented final season will go on for one more day.

The WKU Hilltopper Golf redshirt senior shot an even-par 72 in Sunday’s third round of the NCAA Championships, making the cut to Monday’s final round of stroke play in the 72-hole event.

Already the first Hilltopper to ever compete in the NCAA Championships, Sargent will now join 15 teams and nine individuals not on those advancing teams on the final day of the biggest stage in college golf.

“Today I just wanted to play solid and try not to force anything,” Sargent said. “After seeing the course three times, I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted to do on each hole. I had a little bit of a rough start, but I knew there was a lot of golf to play and I wouldn’t have to go super low to make it to the last day.

“I’m really excited to be able to play tomorrow and represent WKU some more.”

Sargent enters the final round tied for 19th in the 156-player field with a 3-over total of 219 over three days at the par-72, 7,550-yard Blessings Golf Club.

He’s three shots outside the top 10 and will tee off at 12:17 p.m. CT Monday for his final round.

Sargent entered the day tied for 33rd but steadily moved up as the course proved a little more difficult than the day before.

He had two early bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13, but answered with a big birdie on the par-4 16th hole.

He made another birdie on the par-4 No. 1 after making the turn, then chipped in for birdie on the par-5 2nd. A bogey on No. 4 brought him back to even, and he wrapped up his day with five pars that secured his spot inside the cut.

Sargent finished the third day ahead of 57 players in the Golfstat Top 100, including 12 in the top 20.

NCAA Championships Third Day Results

T19. Billy Tom Sargent (71-76-72-219)