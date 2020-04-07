High schools honoring spring sport athletes

The area schools that comprise the Fourth Region are taking the time to honor its spring sport athletes and their senior members.

Wednesday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m. the schools will turn on their athletic field lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to symbolize the class of 2020.

"It certainly doesn't makeup what they've missed and what they're going to miss," Chris Decker, South Warren's Athletic Director said. "It's just something that we can do, you know, on the positive side to acknowledge these seniors."

In honor of our 2020 athletes, esp. spring, all athletic field lights will be on for 20 minutes 20 seconds on Weds April 8 beginning at 8:00PM. This is an entire 4th region initiative. Drive by, blow your horn, but DONT get out of your car. Let’s do something positive!! — Chris Decker (@SWHSAthletics1) April 6, 2020

Decker came up with the idea after seeing a school district in Minnesota had done it. After pitching the idea to the other athletic directors in the 14th District, it eventually spread to the 4th Region.

"We have a really good group of athletic directors in our region," Matt Wilhite, Franklin-Simpson's Athletic Director said.

Wilhite said within minutes after Decker sent out the idea, everyone was on board.

On Wednesday, April 8th at 8pm we will be lighting up all athletic fields at FSHS in honor of our spring sport athletes. The lights will stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to recognize the Seniors of the Class of 2020! #1FS #4thRegion pic.twitter.com/qGEvPbyQVF — Matt Wilhite (@CoachWilhiteFS) April 6, 2020

"We all immediately said yes we need to jump on that and do something to honor our kids," said Jason Esters, Warren Central's Athletic Director.

On Wednesday, April 8th at 8pm we will turn on the field lights at all Dragon facilities in honor of all our spring sport athletes. The lights will stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor our seniors of the Class of 2020. ����⚪️�� — Warren Central Athletics (@WCAthleticDept) April 6, 2020

The schools across the 4th Region are each putting their own spin on the event. Most schools taking a parade-style approach, telling people to drive past the fields and honk their horns.

"One night, they can drive by and see the fields lit up," Decker said. "You know, just hope that maybe we can get out there a couple more times before the end of the year."

It's a simple gesture but the athletic directors agree that it's the least they can do.

"We can show these kids how much we appreciate the work they've put in, the sacrifice they put in, and how much we care about them and how much we love them," Wilhite said.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has yet to cancel the spring athletic season. The possibility of a return has coaches and players hopeful the season will be played, even if it's shortened.

