Semi-Pro Football coming to Bowling Green

It appears fall sports are going to happen this season and Bowling Green will be a host to a new sport this year, semi-professional football.

The Bowling Green Miners will begin its inaugural season in September under The League-Developmental Football.

"Our first year we're looking to come out and compete, be professional, get a team out on the field," said the Miners head coach Derrick Deen. "There's not too much football in Bowling Green outside of WKU obviously and high school football. I think it'd be nice to have another sports team."

Semi-pro football gives athletes that chance to itch the scratch of lacing up cleats again. The sport also provides an additional outlet for players to develop and attempt to play at the college level.

"I've had even a couple of seniors from high school come out," Deen said. "They just want the opportunity to play and get their stats up and get their film out there for coaches to see. Playing semi-pro, they'll retain their eligibility."

The Miners will be hosting tryouts on June 30. The location has yet to be determined. The tryout will consist of many drills similar to what people see at the NFL scouting combine such at the 40-yard dash. Position drills and 7-on-7 will also take place.

While the coaching staff has been put together, the Miners are still working on a place to practice and play. Coach Deen said he and his staff have discussed the potential of using football fields at WKU or even a local high school. The Miners are hoping to begin practicing mid-July.

"Next steps are really polishing out the playbooks, making sure we have all the equipment in place, all the footballs, cones, all that nice stuff," Deen said. "Just really getting people and the coaches and businesses excited to see us."

League-Developmental Football has not yet issued any practice guidelines for teams but Deen said the Miners will be following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control.

