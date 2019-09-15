Six Lady Toppers Score in 7-1 Rout of Alabama A&M Sunday

Six different Lady Toppers scored in a resounding 7-1 victory over Alabama A&M, the most goals scored by the Lady Toppers against a Division I opponent since the 2016 season opener against UT Martin.

Junior Ashley Leonard led the way with two goals, while Aleksandra Kozovic, Katie Erwin, Ansley Cate, and Taylor Stanley all joined in the effort with one goal each. WKU's six-goal margin of victory is its largest of the 2019 season and the largest since last season's nine-goal victory over Kentucky Christian.

WKU (4-2-1) were on the attack early and often, as the team combined for 29 shots compared to just five for Alabama A&M (2-4). The Lady Toppers also took six corners in the match to the Bulldogs’ one.

Ambere Barnett led the Lady Topper attack with six shots in 61 minutes played. Leonard finished with five shots, three of which were on target, and Cate and Taylor Stanley both notched three shots on the day.

WKU's Anne-Marie Ulliac minded the net for the first 56 minutes, conceding just once before freshman Ashley Kobylinski came in and finished out the match; both finished the day with one save apiece. For Alabama A&M, Jodi Medina played the full 90 minutes in goal, recording six saves while allowing seven Lady Topper goals.

“I thought we played really well today. Alabama A&M is a pretty athletic group. We scouted them and there were definitely some players that we were worried about on their part. I thought we did a good job of stepping up, especially in the second half,” Head Coach Jason Neidell said. “We scored on our first shot of the game and scoring an early goal like that can be critical to the game, and I thought we managed the game really well and it was a total team effort.”

Kozovic opened the scoring early for the Lady Toppers, putting the ball in the net with just two minutes off the clock. Deven Jackson and Kerragan Mulzer later created the first opportunity of the match for Ashley Leonard, as she scored just past the half-hour mark to put WKU in front, 2-0.

Ten minutes after an unassisted goal from Alabama A&M's D'Essence Burnett cut the Lady Topper lead to one, Erwin would score her second goal of the season on Mulzer's second assist of the match to rebuild the two-goal advantage heading into the halftime break.

WKU came out of the locker room even stronger on the attack, as Barnett scored her third goal of the season with just five minutes gone in the second half.

Less than 10 minutes later, Jackson served up a chance for Cate to push the Lady Topper lead to four in the 60th minute.

Leonard would notch her second goal of the match and fourth on the season with a strike in the 68th minute before Taylor Stanley would score her first goal in a Lady Topper uniform with just 11 minutes remaining in the match to reach the final 7-1 scoreline.

The Lady Toppers kick off C-USA play next Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. when Southern Miss pays a visit to the WKU Soccer Complex. The two sides met last season in Hattiesburg, Miss., where the Golden Eagles came away with a 1-0 victory. Saturday's match will be carried live on Facebook by HSSN.