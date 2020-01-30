South Warren High School softball player signs with Lipscomb University

For the second time in South Warren High School softball history, a student has signed with a Division I College.

"I'm so grateful this school produces so many good athletes and I am just very fortunate to be one of the two," said Jess Bush, South Warren softball player.

Jess Bush, a senior at SWHS signed her letter of intent to play at Lipscomb University Thursday evening. The auditorium was filled with friends, family, teammates and former and current coaches.

Jess has played varsity softball at South Warren since she was in 7th grade.

"Softball has been everything to me my whole life. One of my cousins played in college, so it has just kind of been a family thing and I have just grown to love it," added Bush.

According to Jess's coach, not only is she talented on the field, but she is also talented in the classroom, maintaining a 3.98 GPA.

Jess not only plays softball but dabbles on the South Warren basketball team as well.

In 2019, Jess was ranked 19th in the state for total hits at 59 and ranked 3rd in the state for doubles at 22.

She thanked her family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all their support.