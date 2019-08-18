Southern Bluegrass Fantasy Football Championship Live Draft

Saturday featured the live draft for the Southern Bluegrass Fantasy Football Championship.

A $200 buy-in gives participants the chance to compete for up to $6,000 in cash and prizes.

The SBFFC has been annual since it was started by Brian Harwood in 2010.

"We observed another live fantasy draft up north in Louisville and we decided to start an event here in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Harwood said. "I knew a lot of fantasy football players player here locally."

The SBFFC began with just 4 leagues but has since grown to 16 and added various sponsors to the event such as Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Overtime Bar and Grill.

Harwood credits the growth of the SBFFC to good word of mouth, sponsors, student financial service and positive vibes.

Warren Central Girls' Basketball coach Joe Hood has been a participant for the last seven years and said he and his family always have the draft marked on their calendars.

"I finally got my dad to do it," Hood said. "This is an awesome league that we're in and it's something that we'll do forever.

Saturday's draft also featured help from WKU dance team. The team assisted with facilitating the draft and putting player names up on the draft boards of the multiple leagues. Harwood said the event wouldn't run as smoothly as it did without their help.

"The WKU dance team is a very, very important part of the SBFFC," Harwood said.

The SBFFC has also helped the dance team raise funds to help with travel costs. The past several years, the SBFFC has donated over $2,000 or more to the dance team each year.