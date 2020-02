It was back and forth the entire night but in the end, the Ohio County Eagles defeated the South Warren Spartans 72-69.

The Eagles improve to 17-5 while the Spartans drop to 12-10.

Next up for the Spartans is a Region 4 matchup against the Monroe County Falcons this Saturday, February 1. That game tips off at 3:30 p.m. at South Warren High School.

As for the Eagle, Ohio County will host Apollo on Tuesday, February 4. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.