In the opening round of the Boys' 4th Region Soccer Tournament, the Barren County Trojans defeated the Russellville Panthers 7-2. Aden Nyekan completed a hat trick for the Trojans.

The South Warren Spartans shutout the Glasgow Scotties 10-0. Both Eldin Velic and Kiram Mujic completed hat tricks for the Spartans.

In the semifinal round on Tuesday, the Trojans will face Warren Central and the Spartans will play Logan County.