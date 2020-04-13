Sports Connection 4-12-20

This week on Sports Connection, Hunter and Brian give the top 5 games they've had the opportunity to cover and witness. Franklin-Simpson head football coach Max Chaney drops into the studio to discuss dealing with spring ball being canceled.

Hunter and Brian are also launching a new segment to spotlight the senior athletes whose final seasons have been affected due to the Coronavirus.

Coaches and parents, if you have a senior spring athlete, send Hunter and Brian any pictures and information on them. Awards, stats, plans after graduation, any information and the pair will acknowledge those seniors each week.

