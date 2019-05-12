Sports Connection 5-12-19

By  | 
Posted:

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- Hunter Smith and Doug Thompson sit down with South Warren baseball coach Chris Gage and his players Trent Rice, Tyler Martin, and Sam Gage.

The Duo also takes a look at the factors that have led to the success of Warren East softball.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus