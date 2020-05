WKU offensive line coach Mike Goff joins Hunter and Brian on this week's episode of sports connection. Bowling Green East head coach Rick Kelley also stops by to discuss the cancellation of the Little League World Series.

Hunter and Brian also continue the senior spotlight segment. If you have a senior you want to be recognized on the show, you can send their information to Hunter at hunter.smith@wbko.cpm or Brian at thesportsweb@yahoo.com.